BitcoinPoS Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $599,060.95 and $24.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,720,512 coins and its circulating supply is 5,509,058 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

