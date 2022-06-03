BitTube (TUBE) Achieves Market Cap of $306,055.02

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 54.6% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $306,055.02 and approximately $204.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.98 or 0.00649531 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001012 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 345,150,047 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

