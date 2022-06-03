BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

BGT opened at $11.46 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,840 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

