BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
BGT opened at $11.46 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
