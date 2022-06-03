BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BLW opened at $13.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 85,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

