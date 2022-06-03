BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BTA stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 109,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

