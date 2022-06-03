BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. 77 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

