Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 249,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 119,497 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 226,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000.

BCX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,855. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

