Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 256,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,117,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 91,987 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

