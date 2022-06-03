Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.57 million.

BXSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,649. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,893,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $83,706,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,169,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 168,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 105,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

