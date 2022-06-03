Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,300 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.92.

Dollar General stock opened at $224.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

