Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $441,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,009 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,936,000 after purchasing an additional 106,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,649,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,797,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,766,000 after buying an additional 498,114 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,020,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,459,000 after buying an additional 230,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.