Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $418,000 in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after buying an additional 8,841,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Infosys by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Infosys by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Infosys by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,597,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,562,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,884 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

