Bluefin Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $39.89 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $754,938.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,908. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

