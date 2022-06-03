Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bluejay Diagnostics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bluejay Diagnostics.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluejay Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth purchased 60,000 shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 95,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,275 in the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,712. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.