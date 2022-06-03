Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.36

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.36 and traded as high as C$39.71. Boralex shares last traded at C$39.65, with a volume of 327,867 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CSFB raised their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.29.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boralex Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

