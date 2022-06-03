Boson Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.28 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00193212 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003184 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000523 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009667 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.73 or 0.00323861 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,351,340 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.