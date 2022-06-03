Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 636,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,362 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.41% of Boston Properties worth $73,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Boston Properties by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Boston Properties by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,064,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Boston Properties by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 26,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.45.

NYSE BXP opened at $109.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.49 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

