BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.51 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.10.
NYSE:BOX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,321. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.28 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02.
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BOX by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BOX (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
