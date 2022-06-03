Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.75.

BYD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of BYD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.39. 881,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,890 shares of company stock worth $4,706,436 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

