Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08-$3.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. 210,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,100. Brady has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Brady had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $205,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,218,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Brady by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brady by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

