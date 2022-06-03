Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.64

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.64 and traded as high as $19.27. Braskem shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 446,031 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.10.
Braskem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)
