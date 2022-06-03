Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $287.83 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.33 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.06.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

