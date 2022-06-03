Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after purchasing an additional 522,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after buying an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after buying an additional 300,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $31,142.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $307,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,681. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

