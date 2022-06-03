Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,553 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Horizon by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 617,768 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 384.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 182,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 144,726 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 642,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 256,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

FHN opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

