Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 103,020 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103,020 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 250,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 7,110,040 shares of company stock worth $155,483,988 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.