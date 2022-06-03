Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $1.68 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after buying an additional 186,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

