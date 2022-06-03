Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Shares Sold by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC decreased its position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 982,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition were worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLTS. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 1,367.9% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 807,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 752,326 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 83.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,285,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 586,004 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 3,751.6% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 551,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 536,740 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 103.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 748,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 380,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 16.6% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 213,618 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLTS remained flat at $$9.88 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,254. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

