BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

BRSP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. 14,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 506.70%.

In other news, insider David A. Palame purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $59,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 311,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,284.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mazzei purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 950,442 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,510,000 after buying an additional 1,889,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 3,604.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth $8,445,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $6,474,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 1,634.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 482,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 454,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

