Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRLT. Cowen dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

BRLT opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 42,329 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $397,046.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 703,460 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.