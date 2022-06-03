British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($39.22) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($50.61) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($50.61) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($45.55) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($47.44) to GBX 3,675 ($46.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,806.11 ($48.15).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,536.50 ($44.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.72) and a one year high of GBX 3,601 ($45.56). The company has a market cap of £80.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,347.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,098.66.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.68), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($352,446.33).

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.