Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) to post $4.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $15.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.87 billion to $16.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $16.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.25.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,188. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $195.25 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

