Brokerages Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) will announce $3.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.00 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $15.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.32 billion to $15.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.33 billion to $16.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JWN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. 146,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,099,445. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

