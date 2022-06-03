Brokerages Anticipate Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to Announce -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Olema Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($3.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OLMA stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.36. 319,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.