Brokerages Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.76). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,786. The company has a current ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $884.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 93,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 967,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 225,292 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

