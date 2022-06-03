Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.23. Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of ($1.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.57) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on H shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,591 shares of company stock valued at $646,155. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after acquiring an additional 171,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after acquiring an additional 79,576 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $91.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.64. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

