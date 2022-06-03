Brokerages Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) will report $76.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.13 million and the lowest is $73.29 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $60.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $307.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.40 million to $309.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $341.61 million, with estimates ranging from $336.69 million to $348.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIIV. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. 927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

