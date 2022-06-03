Brokerages Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) to announce $39.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.51 million to $39.77 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $84.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $164.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.90 million to $168.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $202.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.43.

LGND traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $84.92. 111,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,308. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average is $118.11.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,346,777.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

