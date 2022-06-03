Brokerages Expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.85 Billion

Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.33 billion and the highest is $17.33 billion. MetLife posted sales of $16.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $68.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.84 billion to $69.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $71.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.42 billion to $72.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in MetLife by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in MetLife by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 396,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 152,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.41. The company had a trading volume of 124,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.05.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

