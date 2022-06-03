Brokerages Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Sol-Gel Technologies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million.

SLGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.65. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,130. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

