Brokerages Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) PT at $61.33

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

AFL stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.61. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 149,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

