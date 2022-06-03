Brokerages Set American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) PT at $64.11

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $57.54. 67,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,727. American International Group has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.