Brokerages Set Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT at $25.60

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. 23,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,257. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

