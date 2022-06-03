Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Price Target at $94.41

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.41.

ALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of ALV traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

