Brokerages Set Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT at $13.00

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.08. 86,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,398. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

