Brokerages Set Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) PT at $74.25

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CODYY. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($64.52) to €62.00 ($66.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($78.49) to €76.00 ($81.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €87.00 ($93.55) to €90.00 ($96.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.18. 157,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,634. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2552 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

