Brokerages Set Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Target Price at $90.67

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTTAY shares. AlphaValue cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($107.53) to €95.00 ($102.15) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €90.00 ($96.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €65.00 ($69.89) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS CTTAY traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 722,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.1702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.