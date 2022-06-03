Brokerages Set Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Target Price at $36.50

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

COUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $614,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,480,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,898,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $2,136,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,212 shares of company stock worth $4,969,778 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,351,000 after purchasing an additional 750,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

COUR opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.58. Coursera has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

