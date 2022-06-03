Brokerages Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Price Target at $48.17

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in EQT by 581.3% during the first quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 204,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 174,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.99. 6,363,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,510,699. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

EQT Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.