Brokerages Set Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Price Target at $120.00

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

HXGBY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Danske raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HXGBY opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0832 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

About Hexagon AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

