Brokerages Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Target Price at $154.64

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.64.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,760. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,277,000 after buying an additional 552,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after buying an additional 1,781,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,291,000 after buying an additional 347,572 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,763,000 after buying an additional 311,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,043,000 after buying an additional 156,832 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $140.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,597. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

